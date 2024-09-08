Minneapolis stabbing: 3 men injured, 1 critically

The Brief Police say three men were injured, one critically, after a stabbing in Minneapolis Saturday night. Investigators say the stabbing happened when an argument within a large group of people escalated into a fight. There have been no arrests announced by police.



Minneapolis police say three men were injured, one critically, after a stabbing that happened just before midnight on Saturday.

What we know

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3100 block of Park Avenue and found two men suffering from stab wounds.

One of the men had life-threatening injuries while the other reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

A third man later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police say they determined he was injured in the same incident.

Investigators believe an argument escalated to a fight which led to the three men being stabbed.

What we don't know

No suspect descriptions have been released and police have not announced any arrests related to the incident.