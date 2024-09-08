Minneapolis stabbing: 3 men injured, 1 critically
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say three men were injured, one critically, after a stabbing that happened just before midnight on Saturday.
What we know
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3100 block of Park Avenue and found two men suffering from stab wounds.
One of the men had life-threatening injuries while the other reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
A third man later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police say they determined he was injured in the same incident.
Investigators believe an argument escalated to a fight which led to the three men being stabbed.
What we don't know
No suspect descriptions have been released and police have not announced any arrests related to the incident.