Minneapolis, St. Paul ranked among healthiest U.S. cities in new survey

The Brief A new WalletHub survey ranks Minneapolis and St. Paul among the healthiest cities in the United States. Minneapolis ranked 13th nationally and 10th specifically for health care options, while St. Paul placed 33rd overall among more than 180 cities surveyed. San Francisco, San Diego, and Seattle claimed the top three spots as the healthiest cities in the nation.



A new WalletHub survey ranks Minneapolis and St. Paul among the healthiest places to live in the United States.

Minneapolis and St. Paul score high on health indicators

What we know:

Minneapolis is ranked 13th overall and St. Paul comes in at 33rd in the survey.

Across the rest of the Upper Midwest, Madison, Wisconsin, is ranked just above St. Paul at number 32, while Milwaukee finished at 107th. Chicago came in at 20th.

The backstory:

The WalletHub survey looked at more than 180 cities and considered 41 key health indicators. These included the cost of a medical visit, the percentage of physically active adults and how easy it is to access parks.

Local perspective:

Minneapolis stood out for health care options, where it ranked 10th in the nation in the category. Both cities fared well in the green space category, which accounts for parkland acres per capita, quality of parks, hiking trails per capita, and physical activity access.

National leaders

Big picture view:

The survey’s top three healthiest cities are San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle, all located on the West Coast.

You'll have to head west if you're looking for the healthiest cities of them all. San Francisco, San Diego and Seattle make up the top three.

By the numbers:

Here are the top 20 cities: