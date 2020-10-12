Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth mayors join list of 61 Minnesota elected officials to endorse Biden

article

61 Minnesota elected officials, including the mayors of Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth, announced their support for Joe Biden in the upcoming Presidential election.

Mayors Jacob Frey, Melvin Carter and Emily Nelson announced their endorsements Monday, citing Biden’s desire to “bring Minnesotans together to stop COVID-19 and build our economy back better.”

In a letter of endorsement, the elected leaders said the following:

Our cities and towns are very different. The people we represent understand the need for our leaders to be decent, empathetic, and trustworthy. And they recognize that our president must be someone who unites us, rather than divides us. Joe Biden has always been that person and it is who he will be as President of the United States. We are proud to support him as Minnesotans in this election and encourage our fellow local electeds and residents to cast their ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this fall.

Here is a full list of Minnesota elected officials who endorsed Biden Monday:

• Jeff Anderson, former Duluth City Council President & Member

• Jenny Arneson, Minneapolis School Board Member

• Joe Atkins, Dakota County Commissioner

• Helen Bassett, Robbinsdale School Board Member

• Richard Blake, Grand Rapids City Councilmember

• William Blonigan, Robbinsdale City Councilmember

• Patrick Boyle, St. Louis County Commissioner

• Tim Brausen, St. Louis Park City Councilmember

• Marquita Butler, Brooklyn Center City Councilmember

• Deborah Calvert, Minnetonka City Councilmember

• Jenna Carter, Bloomington City Councilmember

• Melvin Carter, Mayor of St. Paul

• Tarryl Clark, Stearns County Commissioner

• Nathan Coulter, Bloomington City Councilmember

• Heidi Doo-Kirk, Cook County Commissioner

• Kelly Ann Durick Eder, Duluth School Board Member

• Thomas Egan, Dakota County Commissioner

• Mike Elliot, Mayor of Brooklyn Center

• Zack Filipovich, Duluth City Councilmember

• Arik Forsman, Duluth City Councilmember

• Nicole Frethem, Ramsey County Commissioner

• Jacob Frey, Mayor of Minneapolis

• Mike Gamache, Anoka County Commissioner and former Mayor of Andover

• Maria Gonzalez, Mayor of Richfield

• Marion Greene, Hennepin County Commissioner

• Doug Gregor, Mayor of Aurora

• Gary Hansen, Eagan City Councilmember

• Shep Harris, Mayor of Golden Valley

• Jim Hovland, Mayor of Edina

• Mitra Jalali, St. Paul City Councilmember

• Frank Jewell, St. Louis County Commissioner

• John Justen, West St. Paul City Councilmember

• Stan Karwoski, Washington County Commissioner

• Patrick Keane, Rochester City Councilmember

• Brian Kirk, Minnetonka City Councilmember

• Jack Kolars, Nicollet County Commissioner

• Larry Kraft, St. Louis Park City Councilmember

• Colleen Landkamer, Blue Earth County Commissioner

• Emily Larson, Mayor of Duluth

• Kelly Leibold, Pine Island City Councilmember

• Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Duluth School Board Member

• Mike Maguire, Mayor of Eagan

• Randy Maluchnik, Carver County Commissioner

• David Masters, St. Cloud City Councilmember

• Michael Meehlhause, Bemidji City Councilmember

• Mark Miazga, Falcon Heights City Councilmember

• Keith Musolf, St. Louis County Commissioner

• Sylvia Neblett, Maplewood City Councilmember

• Reed Olson, Beltrami County Commissioner

• Susan Pha, Brooklyn Park City Councilmember

• Dan Rogan, Robbinsdale City Councilmember

• Dan Ryan, Brooklyn Center City Councilmember

• Kimberly Sanberg, Golden Valley City Councilmember

• Jeremy Schroeder, Minneapolis City Councilmember

• Gary Skalko, Mayor of Mountain Iron

• Cory Springhorn, Shoreview City Councilmember

• Terese Tomanek, Duluth City Councilmember

• Michelle Toven, Grand Rapids City Councilmember

• John Tuorila, Mayor of Calumet

• Renee Van Nett, Duluth City Councilmember

• Michael Wojcik, Rochester City Councilmember