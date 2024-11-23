Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 man dead

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers found the victim in the street just after 4:45 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened in a neighborhood park near a church.



A man is dead after a shooting at a park near a church in Minneapolis.

What we know

Officers responded to the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South after 911 callers reported hearing three gunshots and seeing a man lying down in the middle of the street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police then found a man in his late 20s with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

No arrests related to the incident have been announced.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the victim's name and official cause of death at a later date.

Police chief statement

"This is a tragic event that occurred in a neighborhood near a park and a church," said Minneapolis Police Chief O’Hara. "Our investigators will work diligently to determine what occurred this morning. We need anyone with information about what happened to contact us immediately."

What we don't know

Police say they are still investigating what may have led to the shooting.