Minneapolis shooting injures 3 men, all expected to survive
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured three men.
Minneapolis shooting
Big picture view:
Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis on Friday.
They then found three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All were taken to the hospital.
Investigators say the shooter fled the area before police arrived. No arrests have been announced.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.