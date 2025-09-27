Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis shooting injures 3 men, all expected to survive

Published  September 27, 2025 11:28am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • A shooting injured three men in downtown Minneapolis.
    • Police say the men are expected to survive.
    • Authorities have not announced any arrests or information on a possible suspect.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured three men.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis on Friday. 

They then found three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooter fled the area before police arrived. No arrests have been announced. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

