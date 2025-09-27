Minneapolis shooting injures 3 men, all expected to survive

The Brief A shooting injured three men in downtown Minneapolis. Police say the men are expected to survive. Authorities have not announced any arrests or information on a possible suspect.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured three men.

Minneapolis shooting

Big picture view:

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis on Friday.

They then found three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooter fled the area before police arrived. No arrests have been announced.