Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 22, 2025 5:54am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and a third person was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning. 

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department says two people were killed and one person was injured by gunfire in a "domestic-related shooting" around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any additional details about what happened, but plan to send out a press release on Tuesday. 

