Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and a third person was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.
Fatal Minneapolis shooting
What we know:
The Minneapolis Police Department says two people were killed and one person was injured by gunfire in a "domestic-related shooting" around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any additional details about what happened, but plan to send out a press release on Tuesday.