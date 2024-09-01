Minneapolis shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured on Grand Avenue

article

The Brief One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Grand Avenue South on Saturday night. Investigators believe the victims were walking in a group when someone opened fire on them. No arrests have been made.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Saturday night.

What we know

Police say a man in his 20s died at the scene of a shooting on Grand Avenue South near Lake Street after gunfire erupted around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Another man was wounded with "at least one" gunshot wound, but is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators say "possible suspects were seen leaving the scene on foot" but no arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know

Police have not released any further information on the possible suspects.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the name of the deceased victim at a later date.