Minneapolis restaurants close after employees test positive for COVID-19

Five Minneapolis restaurants are temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Revival, Pizzeria Lola and three Broder’s restaurants have each halted business temporarily after positive tests, just days after they were allowed to reopen with restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revival reported five employee cases and closed last week. The business will reopen for takeout again Friday.

Pizzeria Lola and Broder’s plan to reopen in two weeks.