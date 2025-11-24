Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Douglas County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Todd County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Stearns County, Benton County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Pope County, Stevens County

Minneapolis rent price-fixing lawsuit settlement proposed by DOJ

By
Published  November 24, 2025 5:44pm CST
Housing
FOX 9
DOJ says companies schemed to keep rent high

DOJ says companies schemed to keep rent high

The U.S. Department of Justice is accusing major property management companies of conspiring to keep rent prices high with anti-competitive practices. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the full story.

The Brief

    • The Department of Justice (DOJ) has proposed a settlement to end a lawsuit against a company that provided a rent pricing algorithm.
    • The company is accused of using nonpublic, anti-competitive data to jack up rent prices in Minnesota and beyond.
    • As part of the deal, the company, RealPage, agrees to cooperate with the DOJ's lawsuit against several major landlords.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has proposed a settlement with RealPage, the company that created an algorithm used by several major landlords accused in a rent price-fixing scheme, including four that operate in the Twin Cities, that would resolve a lawsuit brought earlier this year.

Justice Department proposal

What we know:

Under the proposal, RealPage would agree to limit the data it uses for its algorithm and modeling.

If accepted, RealPage would no longer be able to use real-time, nonpublic data to set rental prices nor train AI or algorithms on leases that are less than 12 months old.

RealPage would also be restricted from sending surveys landlords to get private pricing information.

As part of the agreement, RealPage also agrees to cooperate with the Justice Department in its lawsuit against other major landlords.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the Justice Department says the agreement will help "restore free market competition in rental markets."

"Competing companies must make independent pricing decisions, and with the rise of algorithmic and artificial intelligence tools, we will remain at the forefront of vigorous antitrust enforcement," said Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in a provided statement.

Ongoing lawsuit against landlords

The backstory:

Earlier this year, the DOJ sued six of the nation's largest landlords, including Greystar Real Estate Partners, Cushman & Wakefield, Willow Bridge Property Company and Cortland Management, which operate in the Twin Cities.

The landlords were accused of using the RealPage algorithms and by sharing data with each other to drive up rental prices in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

"The idea is that landlords are conspiring to keep rents high for renters rather than allowing the market to normally set them to a rate that’s reasonable," Julia Zwak, an attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, told FOX 9 in January. "They’re getting information that normally competitors in the market wouldn’t be sharing with one another."

After news of the lawsuit became public, the Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance banning algorithmic rental price fixing.

Settlements reached:

After FOX 9 became aware of the lawsuit in January, Cortland Management announced it had reached a settlement with the Justice Department to stop using the pricing algorithms.

Last week, Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is involved in the lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota, also announced last week a settlement with the nation's largest landlord Greystar. Greystar, which owns 950,000 rental units across the country including thousands in Minnesota, agreed to pay $7 million and stop using anti-competitive pricing algorithms to set rental prices.

HousingMinnesota