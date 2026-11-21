The Brief Family, friends and elected leaders gathered in Minneapolis Saturday night for the second annual Harper Moyski Community Event. The event remembered the 10-year-old girl and the 8-year-old boy who died in the mass shooting at Annunciation School in Minneapolis. Gov. Tim Walz, Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar and Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan called for change as a live auction raised money for the One More Story Collective.



A Minneapolis event brought people together to remember the two children killed in the Annunciation School mass shooting.

2nd annual community event remembers victims

Local perspective:

Family, friends and elected leaders came together for the second annual Harper Moyski Community Event. The gathering, which was held in the school’s auditorium, supported the Moyski family and remembered the 10-year-old girl.

"We feel incredibly fortunate, not because life has been easy. It’s been the opposite of that. Not because everything has worked out the way we hoped. Because we know what it means to be loved by a community like this one," said Mike Moyski, the girl's father, as he fought back tears. "Harper brought an unbelievable amount of light into our lives, and what gives us hope is seeing how much light continues to shine through all of you."

The event also honored Fletcher Merkel, 8, who also died in the August 2025 shooting.

Leaders speak and auction raises money

What they're saying:

Gov. Tim Walz, Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar and other leaders shared memories and called for change during the event.

"Nothing we do is more important than protecting our children, giving them the best possible opportunities," he said. "That is what our focus needs to be."

Klobuchar, who will succeed Walz as governor in January, also spoke.

"They knew that they wanted to make change for others. So, remember this, Quinn, what your parents said. They said, ‘Change is possible, and it is necessary so that Harper’s story does not become yet another in a long line of tragedies,’" she said, addressing Harper’s younger sister.

Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan’s remarks garnered loud applause from those in attendance.

"Know that our voices will cry out loudly and clearly as we grow the number of Harper’s people and get change in St. Paul and change in the nation’s capital to ensure that we love our children more than we love firearms," she said.

The event also featured a live auction to raise money for the One More Story Collective, the nonprofit that Harper’s parents co-founded. There was also a volleyball tournament earlier in the day.