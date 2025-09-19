Minneapolis prepares for busy sports Sunday

The Brief Sunday is a big sports day in downtown Minneapolis with the Vikings, Lynx, and Twins all in one day. Bars are expected to be packed downtown, and some are planning staff ahead of time. Parking options will also likely be full, with the highest capacity parking at the ABC Ramp.



The packed sports schedule is a good thing for bars and fans.

Tom’s Watch Bar is getting ready for a big sports Sunday, with the manager saying staffing will revolve around the games.

"A lot of our staff are prepared for weekends like this. So a lot of them are on doubles, and then we get some relief for the evening," said Operating Partner Amanda Neitzke.

Fans from home and away teams are ready.

"Going to Twins tonight, Twins tomorrow, Vikings Sunday. It's going to be awesome," said Patrick Kent, a Vikings fan visiting from Colorado Springs.

"We do an away game every year. We get a crowd, 2030 people go," said a Bangals fan.

Parking lots in downtown Minneapolis will likely be packed between U.S Bank Stadium, Target Field, and Target Center. The largest parking capacity in downtown is the ABC Ramp.

The City of Minneapolis says it closes the ABC parking ramp when it reaches capacity.

Ramp A has 3,518 stalls, Ramp B has 1,612, and Ramp C has 1,473. That’s a total of 6,603 stalls.

Anyone who wants a spot may want to get to the game or games early.

Others don’t see it as much of a hassle.

"I mean, downtown is so accessible, you know, it's pretty convenient to get in and out and take forever traffic or construction not occurring. So it's fun to come down to the downtown for sports, especially," said Jon Becker from Maple Grove.

"It’s hectic, but we're trying to stay as close as we can and just walk our Uber and everything," said Clayton McAfee, a Cleveland fan.

On Sunday the Vikings will play the Bengals at noon, The Twins will be going against the Cleveland Guardians at 1:10 P.M. The Lynx WNBA Semi-Finals series start at 4 p.m.