Minneapolis police looking for missing Fridley woman

Police have issued an alert for a woman reported missing out of Fridley, who may have been last in Minneapolis.

According to police, 48-year-old Angelique Christine Lepsch was last seen leaving her home on the 6500 block of Oakley Drive in Fridley at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Her car was found in Minneapolis near the Lowry Bridge. Surveillance video shows Lepsch wearing black or dark blue clothing, black boots, and a backpack. Lepsch has been facing mental health issues, police say. Officers have searched for her with help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or the Minneapolis non-emergency line at 612-348-2345.