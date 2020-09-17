Minneapolis police looking for man hit in head with skateboard for using slur in viral video

article

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help finding the man who was struck by a skateboard in the head that was captured in a viral video.

Officers say they have identified the suspect involved in the aggravated assault case but no 911 calls were made after the incident and the victim never came forward.

In the video, one clip of which has 5.8 million views on Twitter, two men are seen outside the CC Club in Minneapolis on the night of September 3 or September 4. One man is smoking as the other warns him he is going to strike him with a skateboard if he says the n-word.

When the smoking man utters the slur, the man with the skateboard rears back and hits him in the face with the board, knocking the victim to the ground.The man with the skateboard then stands over him and says: "You can't say the n-word, my boy."

Anyone who can identify the victim is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.