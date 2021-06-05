Minneapolis police investigating two separate early morning homicides

Two separate shootings killed two people early Saturday morning, according to Minneapolis Police.

First, police say a gunshot victim arrived at North Memorial around 1:37 a.m. The victim died at the hospital before police could speak to her.

Police believe the shooting took place on the 2200 block of North 2nd Street. Police have collected evidence from the scene.

The second shooting happened around 1:48 a.m. Police responded to the area of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue on a report a person had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center. The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

So far, police have learned a group of people gathered on Lake Street below the Hiawatha overpass. The group began "driving recklessly and spinning around in their cars." Two people in the group got into an argument that led to gunfire.

The victim, who was not involved in the argument, was struck by a stray bullet.