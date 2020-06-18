Minneapolis police investigating death of child in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

Police in Minneapolis have opened a death investigation after a child died Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call on the 1600 block of 4th Street South, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder. Upon arrival, they started CPR on the child, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not release the age of the child, but said the child is under five years old.

Two other children who were at the home at the time were taken into protective custody.

Elder said there were an unknown number of adults at the home as well, but no arrests have been made.