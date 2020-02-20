Minneapolis police investigating 3 incidents of racist graffiti on garage doors, sidewalk

Police are investigating three incidents of racist graffiti reported on Minneapolis’ north side.

Police department spokesperson John Elder said the graffiti was found on garage doors on the 2900 block of Upton Avenue North and in the area of N. 27th Avenue and Sheridan Avenue North. Similar graffiti was also found on the sidewalk of North Commons Park. The incidents are believed to be related.

The Minneapolis Police Department and the Minneapolis Park Police are “aggressively and actively” investigating the incidents, Elder said.

“There’s no room in Minneapolis for this,” he said.

Police are asking people to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-22-8477 or crimestoppersmn.org with any information regarding the graffiti or to report any similar incidents.