Anoka County Fair draws highest attendance in 15 years with nearly 45K guests

The Brief The Anoka County Fair saw its highest attendance in more than 15 years, with 44,759 guests from July 21 through July 26. Viral social media campaigns and strong agricultural programming helped draw record crowds and engagement. Fair leadership is considering grandstand improvements to accommodate growing demand at major events.



The Anoka County Fair just wrapped up a record-breaking year, drawing thousands of guests and making a big splash both in person and online.

Record crowds, standout events mark milestone year

What we know:

The 2026 Anoka County Fair welcomed 44,759 guests over six days, making it the most attended fair in over 15 years. Both Tuesday and Wednesday set new daily attendance records, giving the fair its strongest opening in recent history.

Fair Manager Michaela Liebl said, "This year’s fair proved that people still want a place that feels local, welcoming, affordable, and connected to agriculture. From families biking to the fair to packed grandstands and crowds enjoying live music late into the night, our community showed up in an incredible way. We are proud of what our team accomplished and grateful to everyone who supported the fair."

Sunday’s extreme heat did affect attendance, but the Demolition Derby still drew an enthusiastic crowd and closed out the fair on a high note. Grandstand events like the Monster Truck Nitro Tour, Great Frontier Bull Riding, NTPA Tractor Pulls, Colt Ford concert, and the Demolition Derby were major highlights, with packed crowds throughout the week.

The Anoka County Commute Solutions Bike to the Fair program was a hit, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Families who biked in could use a free valet and get complimentary admission, making it an affordable and eco-friendly option. Live music and community activities kept the fairgrounds buzzing late into the night, with bands playing until 11:30 p.m. or later.

The newly-renovated Beer Garden, Bingo sponsored by the Lion’s club and Senior Day activities offered shade and relaxation for fairgoers.

Social media campaign reaches millions

By the numbers:

The fair’s social media campaign reached more than 3.5 million views and about 327,000 engagements. Multiple TikTok videos topped 50,000 views, with one hitting around 187,000, and a single Meta post reached about 600,000 views. The campaign used humor, behind-the-scenes content and the personalities of fair staff and community members to connect with audiences, showing what makes county fairs unique.

Agricultural education at the heart of the fair

Local perspective:

The Compass Ag Education Building hosted daily demonstrations led by local 4-H youth, covering topics like egg hatching, sheep wool, goats, rabbits, livestock care and heirloom tomatoes. These hands-on programs helped young exhibitors build confidence and taught fairgoers more about agriculture and where their food comes from.

Families could also enjoy live chick hatching, agriculture games, and interactive animal education programs, making agriculture approachable and fun for all ages.

What's next:

The 2027 Anoka County Fair is scheduled for July 20 through July 25.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what specific changes will be made to grandstand seating or how future programming will build on this year’s success. Details about next year’s entertainment lineup and new features have not been announced.