Minneapolis police arrest woman after finding unresponsive infant

Woman arrested for narcotics in Minneapolis

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of 1st Avenue South on reports of an infant not breathing.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an 8-month-old infant unresponsive. The infant was then rushed to the hospital.

A woman at the scene was arrested for suspected narcotics offenses, police said.

Authorities say that due to possible fentanyl exposure, investigators responded to the scene and processed it.

What we don't know:

Police say that the cause of the infant's medical emergency is currently unknown.

The condition of the infant is also currently unknown.