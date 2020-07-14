Minneapolis Police arrest person of interest in Sunday's fatal stabbing in Owatonna park

Minneapolis Police have arrested a person of interest in the stabbing death of an Owatonna man Sunday evening.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension announced a man was arrested without incident in Minneapolis late Monday night. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after midnight for his role in the July 12 death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed in Owatonna.

The man is being transferred to the Steele County Jail to face charges, police say.

The incident occurred in Dartts Park around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found Mohamed suffering from apparent stab wounds. He died at the scene.