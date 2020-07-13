Owatonna PD, BCA investigating fatal stabbing in city park, searching for person of interest

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Owatonna Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Owatonna Sunday evening.

In a press release, the BCA and police say they responded to a 911 call in Dartts Park around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man unconscious suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service EMTs rendered aid, but the man died at the scene. Authorities have identified him as 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed of Owatonna and determined he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Authorities are searching for Hassan Nur Hassan who is a person of interest in connection to a fatal stabbing in Owatonna, Minnesota.

The BCA and the Owatonna police are searching for a person of interest in the case. According to the BCA, 28-year-old Hassan Nur Hassan may be driving a tan 2000 Honda Accord four-door sedan. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.