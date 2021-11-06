Minneapolis Police: 3 men injured in 2 shootings Saturday

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that injured three men on Saturday afternoon.

One shooting happened around 4:03 p.m. at a residence near the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South in south Minneapolis. Third precinct officers responded and found two men who were shot. Police say they were inside when "gunfire erupted outside."

Police say the two men were transported to Hennepin Health, where one remains in serious condition and the other in critical condition.

At the same time of that incident, officers from the first precinct responded to a man bleeding from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Washington Avenue South and Chicago Avenue South in downtown Minneapolis. The man was shot near the intersection of 21st Avenue South and Riverside Avenue, then transported to the intersection where police found him, according to an early investigation.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Police say the two incidents appear to be unrelated.