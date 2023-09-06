Minneapolis PD searching for missing 4-year-old girl

article

The Minneapolis Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 4-year-old girl in the city.

In a Facebook post, the department says 4-year-old Romilda Garcia was last seen at 2 p.m. at her home on Cedar Avenue South near East 26th Street, in the general area of Cedar Field Park.

Police say the girl is of Native and Latino descent with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with white polka dots.

If you know anything about the girl's whereabouts, please call Minneapolis Police Department to call 911.