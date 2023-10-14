Minneapolis PD searching for driver who hit, killed woman walking on Lake St.

A late-night hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis left one woman dead on Friday.

Minneapolis police say they responded around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian that was hit by a pickup truck along East Lake Street at the 13th Avenue South intersection.

Once on scene, officers found a woman in her 50s who had been mortally wounded. Officers tried to revive the victim, but she died a short time later at the hospital. Investigators believe the woman was struck by a white pickup truck that drove away from the scene, leaving southbound on 13th Avenue. Investigators and forensic scientists are now working to identify the driver.

The name of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online through their website.