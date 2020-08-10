Minneapolis Park Police: 'Camp-wide brawl' at Riverside Park encampment leaves two injured

A fight at an encampment at a Minneapolis park became a “camp-wide brawl,” according to the Minneapolis Park Police.

According to a Minneapolis Parks and Recreation spokesperson, around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, Park Police responded to a call of fight at Riverside Park.

Witnesses say the fight broke out over accusations of stolen food, but that it devolved into a camp-wide brawl with many items used as weapons.

A female sustained a stab wound and is being treated at Riverside Hospital. A male received some contusions and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, but neither injury was life threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Police continue to investigate the incident.