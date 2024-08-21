Minneapolis neighborhood gets fresh produce through nonprofit partnership

article

The brief

What they're saying

Second Harvest Heartland says its goal is to cut hunger in half for Minnesotans by the year 2030.

CEO of Second Harvest Heartland Allison O'Toole spoke on the different ways people can help those in their community.

"One, by making it okay for your neighbor to ask for help and talking about this because that's why we're here to help this community," O'Toole said. "The second way is to use you voice and advocate for strong hunger-relief policies we have to change at the policy level if we're gonna take this off the table."

How you can help

Donations can be sent through the Second Harvest Heartland website. The nonprofit says it can provide three meals for every $1 donated.