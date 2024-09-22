Blue-green algae blooms becoming more common in fall for MN

article

The Brief Blue-green algae blooms have been observed in some Minneapolis lakes, and might occur in other lakes as fall approaches. The hot weather in September contributed to the algae blooms, and are becoming more of a norm as average temperatures rise in the fall. Some blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals, with officials saying to avoid lakes that have it.



Some Minneapolis lakes have blue-green algae blooms, and possibly more will occur in other lakes as fall rolls in.

What lakes have algae bloom?

Minneapolis Park and Recreation officials say that Lake Nokomis and Powderhorn Lake have been observed to have blue-green algae blooms in the last week.

Officials say that the hot and sunny weather of September has contributed to this occurrence, and other lakes also have the right conditions for the blooms.

Is blue-green algae safe?

Blue-green algae release toxins that make humans and animals sick, known as Harmful Algae Blooms.

Blue-green algae blooms look like pea soup or spilled green paint.

Though most blooms aren't toxic, officials said it's impossible to tell if they are toxic by just looking at them. It's recommended for pets and people to stay out of the water when the blooms are visible.

Algae blooms and weather

Officials say that fall algae blooms are "unusual" but they are becoming more common with warmer-than-average seasonal temperatures in the area.

Other lakes in the Twin Cities metro are also having the same issues with the blooms.

Protecting yourself and pets

Here's what experts say to help reduce exposure:

Don't swim in a lake when algae is present.

Don't play in algae scum or mats in the water or shore.

If you catch a fish in a lake with blooms: throw away the guts and clean the fillet with tap or bottle water before cooking.

If exposed, shower and rinse right away.

Don't let animals swim or drink where the algae is noticeable.