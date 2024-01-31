Minneapolis mayor vetoes ceasefire resolution for Israel-Hamas War

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed the City Council's ceasefire resolution related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In a press release on Wednesday, Frey said he supports a ceasefire but vetoed the resolution, calling it "one-sided, failing to recognize the history of Israeli Jews."

The symbolic resolution called for a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian aid, an end to the United States military funding to Israel, and the release of hostages. The City Council passed the resolution last week on a 9-3 vote.

"The resolution City Council approved uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews," wrote Mayor Frey. "Including some people’s history as valid, truthful, and righteous as it may be, while ignoring others, is neither progressive nor inclusive. That's not in keeping with the Minneapolis I know and love. At a time when antisemitic incidents and Islamophobic complaints have risen nearly 400% and 216% respectively nationwide, we have an obligation to, at the very least, not make things worse. I remain open to signing a truly unifying ceasefire resolution and hope we can all do this work together."

Frey said he was vocal about his concerns with language in the resolution and with anti-Semitism in Minneapolis, noting he met with Minneapolis City Council members and addressed the public regarding this. The mayor stressed he supports the ceasefire, the return of hostages and a two-state solution, "including both a sovereign Palestine and a sovereign Israel – and that he would support a resolution that acknowledges these things," the release said.

