Minneapolis mayor signs resolution to to allow broadcast of all Islamic calls to prayer

Minneapolis became the first major city in the United States to allow all five Muslim calls to prayer to be publicly broadcasted on Monday after Mayor Jacob Frey signed a resolution passed by the City Council last week.

"Minneapolis is proud to be home to a flourishing Muslim population, and this ordinance not only supports our residents, but it shows that we are a city of all religions. We are a city of inclusivity. We are a city where all are indeed welcome," Frey said at a signing ceremony, which was held at the Islamic Civic Society of America, part of the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in the city’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

The resolution was authored by Council member Aisha Chughtai, one of three Muslim representatives of the 13-member council. It amended the noise violation exemption related to sounds associated with religious worship to allow the broadcast of morning and evening calls to prayer or "adhans" that were previously prohibited.

"This change creates a consistent process and benefits all First Amendment-protected religious freedom. And as one of the three Muslim members on the city council and the first Muslim woman on the Council, I'm really thankful that members of my family and my community can hear the adhan at all five times in the day," Chughtai said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signs the resolution on Monday. (FOX 9)

Council member Jamal Osman, who represents the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, said the change would make many Muslim immigrants feel more at home in the city.

"The community really appreciates the work. And it shows as a city, how diverse and beautiful we are. We are moving forward, recognizing all religious faith, no matter where you came from," he said.

Imam Sharif Mohammed of the Dar-Al Hijrah Mosque thanked Frey for his work on the project, which began when he issued an executive order to allow calls to prayer during the month of Ramadan in 2020.

That same year, the city of Paterson, New Jersey passed a similar resolution allowing all adhans, but no major American city had followed suit until Monday.

"Today is a historical day for this mosque, for the Muslim community in Minneapolis, but also for the Muslim community in Minnesota, for the Muslim community in the United States, for the Muslim community in the whole world to watch and see this taking place inside a mosque. That is a historical day for all of us," Imam Mohammed said.



