Minneapolis mayor proclaims Thursday as 'Love Trumps Hate' Day ahead of presidential visit

Ahead of the president's rally at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey has proclaimed a special holiday in protest of the presidential stop.

According to the proclamation, October 10, 2019 will be "Love Trumps Hate" Day in Minneapolis. According to the order, the mayor writes: "Minneapolis is built on, and propelled forward by, a commitment to inclusion... the people of Minneapolis will not be baited by voices that promote conflict and intolerance."

Target Center is ready for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign rally Thursday. (FOX 9)

Since the "Keep America Great" rally in Minneapolis was announced last month, Mayor Frey has been a vocal critic opposing the stop. The criticism has erupted in a back-and-forth battle on Twitter, particularly after the city demanded the Trump campaign pre-pay for security costs after other cities said the campaign has failed to reimburse costs.

On Tuesday, President Trump ripped Mayor Frey in a tweet, saying: "The lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters."

"Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech," Trump added.

Frey responded by tweeting: "Someone tell the President of the United States that he can afford to help pay for the extra time our officers will be putting in while he’s in town."

President Trump is set to take the stage Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Target Center. You can watch his full speech live on FOX 9's website.

Full proclamation from Mayor Frey

WHEREAS, Minneapolis’ diversity has made our city a prosperous, beautiful place; and

WHEREAS, our city stands with our diverse communities who have always made our city – and country – great; and

WHEREAS, Minneapolis is built on, and propelled forward by, a commitment to inclusion; and

WHEREAS, the people of Minneapolis will not be baited by voices that promote conflict and intolerance; and

WHEREAS, Minneapolis city staff, from peace officers to planners, serve our residents with excellence year-round; and

WHEREAS, Minneapolis will put on full display tonight the love and compassion for our neighbors that has made our city world-class; and

WHEREAS, in Minneapolis, love will always trump hate;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JACOB FREY, Mayor of the City of Minneapolis, do hereby proclaim October 10, 2019 as:

LOVE TRUMPS HATE DAY IN THE CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS