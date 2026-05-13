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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signs gun ban ordinance

By
Published  May 13, 2026 4:12pm CDT
Jacob Frey
FOX 9
Frey signs Minneapolis assault weapon ban ordinance

Frey signs Minneapolis assault weapon ban ordinance

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance to ban assault weapons in the city, which technically can't be legally enforced. 

The Brief

    • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance that would carry bans on assault weapons, ghost guns and high-capacity magazines.
    • Most of the ordinance would only go into effect if there is a change to state law.
    • The ordinance was spurred by the mass shooting last year at Annunciation Church and School that left two students dead and more than two dozen others hurt.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a new ordinance that carries a ban on assault weapons but won't take effect unless there are major changes to state law.

Minneapolis gun ban ordinance signed

What we know:

The Minneapolis City Council approved the ordinance during its meeting last week.

The firearm regulations ordinance includes a ban on assault weapons, ghost guns, binary triggers, and high-capacity magazines. The ordinance also includes safe storage provisions for firearms.

Big picture view:

Many of the provisions in the law won't go into effect unless there is a change in state law. Currently, Minnesota law prevents municipalities from enacting gun regulations.

Minnesota law only allows cities to bar the discharge of firearms within city limits and adopt regulations that are identical to state laws. Any regulations that go beyond state law are voided, according to state statute.

Local perspective:

Action on the gun ordinance was spurred by last year's shooting at Annunciation Church and School. Two students were killed while attending morning mass at the church and more than two dozen students and parishioners were hurt in the barrage of gunfire.

Last week, parents of Annunciation students spoke out in support of the ordinance at a public hearing.

Minneapolis City Council set to vote Thursday on gun ordinance

Minneapolis City Council set to vote Thursday on gun ordinance

The Minneapolis City Council is set to vote Thursday on a firearm regulation ordinance. But how enforceable is it? FOX 9's Karen Scullin has the story.

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus threatens lawsuit

The other side:

Last year, St. Paul passed a similar law. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus filed a lawsuit shortly after the ordinance was signed. Arguments were heard last month on the case and a judge has set a trial for next year.

In a statement last week, the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus said it was evaluating its legal options in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Chair Bryan Strawser said:

"The City of Minneapolis is attempting to make a political statement with an ordinance it has no legal authority to enact. Minnesota law clearly preempts the entire field of firearms regulation, and local governments cannot simply ignore state statute because they dislike the policy outcome.

"If the City Council moves forward with this unlawful ordinance, we will evaluate every available legal option to challenge it, just as we did in Saint Paul.

"The law is not optional, even for Minneapolis."

Jacob FreyMinneapolis City CouncilPoliticsGun Laws