Minneapolis Mayor Frey proposes $1.5 billion 2022 budget with 5.45% levy increase

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proposing a $1.599 billion budget for 2022 with a 5.45% levy increase to help the city with economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Frey made the announcement Friday, sharing his vision for investments in affordable housing, programming in underserved communities, and renewable and clean energy.

The mayor’s proposal also puts an emphasis on community safety with investments on police accountability and recruitment for the police department.

"But community safety isn't relegated to policing," said Frey. "That commitment has been baked into every single one of my budgets and our first rescue plan proposal that centered affordable housing and inclusive economic development work - with nearly $100 million in new investments."

The proposal also contains new initiatives including working with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office and funding to help create physical spaces for those experiencing addiction.