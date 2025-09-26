Minneapolis encampment mass shooting stemmed from ‘drug territory’ dispute: Charges

The Brief An Illinois man is facing riot and firearm charges in connection with the Lake Street encampment mass shooting that left a woman dead and six other people injured. The charging documents suggest two groups got into an argument about selling drugs in the encampment, which escalated into a shootout. The shooting site has been the center of an ongoing legal battle between the City of Minneapolis and property owner Hamoudi Sabri.



Charges filed in the Lake Street encampment mass shooting reveal the violence likely stemmed from a dispute between two groups over drug-selling territory.

Mass shooting at Minneapolis encampment

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 at the 28th and Lake Street encampment, which authorities described as a "makeshift urban campsite" that some used for shelter while others came looking for drugs. The encampment has been at the center of an ongoing legal battle between landowner Hamoudi Sabri and the City of Minneapolis, with officials calling the property a public health nuisance.

According to the complaint, two groups began arguing over drug selling territory, which erupted into a shootout. Ultimately, seven people were shot, and one woman later died from her injuries.

Investigators identified an alleged member of Group 2, Trivon D. Leonard Jr., who was taken into custody on Sept. 24, charges said.

Leonard reportedly told investigators he and his associates were drug dealers from Illinois who planned to move their operation to the Lake Street encampment after their previous Minneapolis location was shut down.

During an interview with investigators, Leonard stated he was released from Hennepin County Jail just hours before the shooting, having been arrested for a DWI just two days earlier. He met with the rest of the group, about five people, and headed to the encampment.

Leonard stated once they arrived, he was alerted that another group, Group 1, was already selling drugs and did not want his group, Group 2, to sell there. He claimed to have fired once or twice during the shootout until his gun jammed, after which he fled the scene. He later claimed to have sold the firearm to someone on Lake Street for $200.

Riot charges filed

Dig deeper:

Leonard, 31, of Illinois, is facing one count each of first-degree riot resulting in death and being an illegible person in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Leonard has multiple felony convictions in his home state. He was released from prison in January and remains on parole. He appears to have relocated to Minnesota, where he was arrested in June for a controlled substance crime and again on Sept. 13 for a DWI.

What's next:

Leonard is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon. He remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail.