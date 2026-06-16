Minneapolis man speaks out after federally charged for resisting ICE raids

The Brief Cameron Kennedy was arrested at his home in south Minneapolis on Tuesday morning and charged by federal prosecutors. Kennedy and more than a dozen others are accused of obstructing immigration enforcement during Operation Metro Surge. Kennedy and supporters say the charges are an attempt to intimidate those who resist federal immigration crackdowns.



A Minneapolis man says his arrest on federal charges tied to immigration enforcement protests was unjustified and part of a broader effort to intimidate activists.

Kennedy describes arrest at home by federal agents

What we know:

Cameron Kennedy says he was arrested at his home in south Minneapolis at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I heard a pounding on the door at 6 o'clock in the morning. I came to the door in just what you're seeing here," said Cameron Kennedy, who is charged by federal prosecutors.

Kennedy says a group of armed federal agents confronted him at his door.

"There was 12 door kicker Gestapo ICE agents at the door, rifles pointed at my head, telling me to surrender, and I surrendered without any conflict," said Kennedy.

Kennedy was holding the federal indictment outlining the charges against him as he spoke about the arrest.

He called the experience "absolutely enraging, of course. You know, this is the type of behavior that we've come to expect of an authoritarian regime that we live under," said Kennedy.

Federal charges allege obstruction of immigration enforcement

What they're saying:

Federal prosecutors allege Kennedy and more than a dozen others used blockades, surveillance and physical confrontations to obstruct immigration enforcement during Operation Metro Surge. They also cited Kennedy’s Facebook posts, including statements like "WE NEED TO BECOME UNGOVERNABLE. WE NEED TO RESIST ANY WAY WE CAN TO MATERIALLY STOP THE NAZI OCCUPATION," as evidence that the group was frustrated by non-violent tactics.

FOX 9 cameras caught several defendants, including Kennedy, who were released after their initial court appearances at the federal courthouse in St. Paul. Most did not want to comment, but supporters believe the charges are meant to intimidate those who resist federal immigration crackdowns.

Dan Troccoli, whose friend was arrested, said, "I just think it's absurd. I think everyone knows that it's absurd. And it's important for people to say that. Just call it out for what it is."

Kennedy says he will not back down and that the arrests are part of a larger effort.

"They arrested us because they're trying to find a larger movement. They're trying hit the rest of Minneapolis. And I think we are just the tip of the iceberg with this. They are definitely trying to come after people more for political reprisal," said Kennedy.

Kennedy says he does not know when his next court appearance will be, but a judge has ordered him not to contact any of his co-defendants as a condition of his release.

'To be honest, it's not surprising'

Local perspective:

Several defendants facing charges were seen leaving the federal courthouse in St. Paul after their initial appearances. Supporters gathered to show solidarity and voice concerns about what they see as an attempt to silence political dissent.

The case has drawn attention from those who oppose federal immigration enforcement actions and believe the charges are part of a broader crackdown on activism in Minneapolis.