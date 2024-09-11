Minneapolis man sentenced for slaying of trans woman

The man convicted of the murder of a trans woman in Minneapolis last winter learned his fate on Wednesday.

Background

Bible was charged in Dec. 2023 for the murder of the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Savannah Williams, in late November.

Police found Williams dead in a courtyard in front of a nonprofit building along 4th Avenue South near Lake Street on the morning of November 29. Police said the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, with evidence suggesting the shot was fired from close range.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot in the area around 5:45 a.m. Surveillance video showed a man walking in the area around 5 a.m. and later leaving the crime scene at about 5:45 a.m.

Tracking the suspect on security camera footage, they were able to track the suspect from the crime scene, to the Lake Street train station, to his apartment building on South 10th Street.

Showing photographs of the suspect, building management was able to identify the suspect as Bible.

What did he say?

Speaking with police, Bible denied being involved with the shooting. But, after being shown surveillance video of him at the scene, Bible admitted to engaging in a sexual act with the victim in the courtyard before shooting her in the head.

According to the criminal complaint, while making phone calls after being arrested, Bible also admitted to his father that he "just murdered someone" and felt sorry for killing the victim.

Court case

Bible was found guilty of murder after a trial in August. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 30.5 years behind bars.

Reaction

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty was joined by members of the LGBTQ community on Wednesday to discuss the sentencing of Bible.

"This senseless act of violence against a native and Cuban transgender woman has left a family without a daughter and sister, a partner without their person, and a community without the vibrant light that Savannah uniquely brought to every room she was in," said Moriarty. "Savannah deserved safety."

Williams' sister, holding back tears, also shared memories of her lost sister.

"She was my big sister," she explained. "She always looked out for me. She was my protector. She mattered. She was here. She was a daughter. She was a sister. She was an aunt. Her nieces and nephews adored her. She loved them so much. He took that away from us. He took that away from our children. My family is not the same. We're broken. We are broken."