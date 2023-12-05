Man shoots woman performing oral sex, admits to ‘murdering someone’ to father: Charges

A man has been charged with murder after killing a woman who allegedly made him feel "suspicious" while performing oral sex, according to charges.

Damarean Kaylon Bible, 25, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree murder after the deadly shooting near Lake Street early Tuesday morning.

According to charging documents, witnesses reported to police that they had heard a gunshot near the courtyard in front of 3023 4th Avenue S. around 5:45 a.m., then saw a man walking north from the area along 4th Avenue toward Lake Street.

Using surveillance footage, investigators were able to follow a suspect from the Lake Street LRT station to the Nicollet/5th Street station stop downtown. He then went into an apartment building at 95 S. 10th St.

Apartment management was able to identify Bible for investigators from a photograph provided by police.

Speaking with authorities, Bible initially claimed he was not involved in the shooting, but later admitted that he was once shown the video footage gathered by investigators. He then admitted to shooting the victim, saying she made him feel suspicious while performing oral sex.

After the sex act was complete, Bible said he continued to feel suspicious, so he shot her. Gunshot residue was located on her sweatshirt hood, according to police, and he admitted to shooting her from "inches away."

Once arrested, Bible was given a phone to make calls to his parents, during which he told his dad that he "just murdered someone" and that he, "knew he wasn't God, but he had to do it."

A search warrant was executed at his apartment, and a 9mm Polymer80 handgun with no serial number was recovered, along with a .22 caliber rifle.

Bible is currently in custody.