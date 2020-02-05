Minneapolis man quarantined in California after returning from Wuhan, China

article

A Minneapolis man is among a group of people returning from China who are in quarantine in San Diego, California over coronavirus concerns.

According to his wife, Yulin Yin was in Wuhan, China visiting family as the coronavirus started to spread. Yin was evacuated with other Americans as China shut down the city.

Yin is currently being held in quarantine for two weeks as officials confirm he has not contracted the illness.

His wife Anne says he is healthy and happy to be back in American.