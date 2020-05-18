Minneapolis man indicted on fentanyl distribution charges

A Minneapolis man was indicted Monday on fentanyl distribution charges.

United States District Attorney Erica H. McDonald announced a federal indictment charging Mohamed Salah Hussein, 25, with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the court documents, between November 2019 and February 11, 2020, Hussein conspired with others to manufacture and distribute large amounts of fentanyl pills, known as ‘Mbox” pills.

On Feb. 11, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hussein’s townhome in south Minneapolis and recovered approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills and a total of $31,285 in cash. Hussein was taken into custody.

He was initially charged in a criminal complaint I in February and is currently in custody at the Sherburne County Jail.