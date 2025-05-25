Minneapolis man and his 2 children missing since April 22

article

The Brief Oystern Talbert, his son William, and his daughter Gabriella have been reported missing. Talbert and his children were last seen on April 22 in the Minneapolis area. They may be traveling to Dallas or Atlanta. Anyone with information on Talbert or his children are asked to call dispatch at 952-258-5321.



Minneapolis man and children missing

What we know:

Minneapolis police are searching for 36-year-old Oystern Talbert, his 11-year-old son William and his 10-year-old daughter Gabriella.

Police say Talbert and his children left the mother behind and were believed to be traveling to Dallas, Texas or Atlanta, Georgia. Their current whereabouts are unknown.

The backstory:

Talbert was last seen in the Minneapolis area on April 22. He is known to drive a blue and purple Dodge Challenger with the Texas license plate PMT-4530. The Challenger is missing its front fender.

Oystern Talbert is about 5'6'' tall and 145 pounds. William Talbert is five feet tall and about 80 pounds. Gabriella is also about five feet tall and 110 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oystern Talbert or his children is asked to call Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321.