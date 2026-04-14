Minneapolis man dies after neighbor assaulted him

The Brief A Minneapolis man in his 70s died days after his neighbor allegedly assaulted him. The man was assaulted on April 5 in the hallway of his apartment building. Police say a verbal altercation became physical, which led to the altercation.



A man has died days after he was assaulted by his neighbor in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis deadly assault

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, on April 5, officers responded to an apartment building on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Officers found a man in his 70s unconscious. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police learned through surveillance video that the victim had been hit by another 61-year-old man after a verbal argument.

The 61-year-old man was found to also be a resident in the apartment building and was later arrested.

Police announced Tuesday that the victim died at the hospital from his injuries.

The suspect was initially charged with first-degree assault, but those are expected to be amended to include homicide, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the altercation between the two men.