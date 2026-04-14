Minneapolis man dies after neighbor assaulted him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died days after he was assaulted by his neighbor in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis deadly assault
What we know:
According to Minneapolis police, on April 5, officers responded to an apartment building on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue.
Officers found a man in his 70s unconscious. He was then taken to the hospital.
Police learned through surveillance video that the victim had been hit by another 61-year-old man after a verbal argument.
The 61-year-old man was found to also be a resident in the apartment building and was later arrested.
Police announced Tuesday that the victim died at the hospital from his injuries.
The suspect was initially charged with first-degree assault, but those are expected to be amended to include homicide, police said.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led up to the altercation between the two men.
The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.