Minneapolis man charged with stabbing girlfriend's 12-year-old son

A Minneapolis man with a history of assault faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend's 12-year-old son inside her apartment.

Craig Allen Stevens, 50, was charged with first-degree assault causing great bodily harm for allegedly injuring the 12-year-old boy, who remains in the hospital as of Tuesday.

Warning: The following details of this case are disturbing.

Minneapolis police responded to a call on May 6 for a juvenile who had been stabbed multiple times. The 12-year-old’s mother told authorities her boyfriend, Stevens, was locked inside the apartment and was holding a knife to her son's neck.

Officers at the scene attempted to kick in the door and could hear the boys muffled screams saying, "Help! Help!" coming from inside, charges said.

After officers forced their way into the apartment, they saw the 12-year-old shirtless with multiple stab wounds. Stevens was sitting on the couch holding onto a knife that was stabbed into the 12-year-old’s upper chest and neck area, according to court records.

"I’ll stab him! I’ll F—in stab him!" Stevens shouted at police.

Police told Stevens to drop the knife, but he refused and continued to use the boy as a shield, charges said. Officers fired a Taser, striking Stevens and he released the 12-year-old boy who rolled off the couch and got away.

According to court records, the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He had multiple stab injuries, an acute kidney injury, a clavicle fracture, and a collapsed lung. As of Tuesday, the 12-year-old is in stable condition but is still intubated and remains hospitalized. Medical staff said he will have permanent disfigurements from his injuries.

The mother told authorities Stevens was her boyfriend of two years and had been staying in the apartment since April 28 after he left treatment for substance abuse. She allegedly told officers he had been "holding knives and acting paranoid" for the past two days. She added he had been using methamphetamine the day of the attack and since he left treatment, charges said.

The mother told responding officers she called police earlier in the day to ask for help, but Stevens left after telling her "If you let them (police) get me, I’m going to kill you and the kids," charges read.

Officers recovered a knife from the living room couch and a second knife from the kitchen as evidence.

Stevens was arrested in the apartment and remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Stevens has a history of assault including a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction in March 2023, a felony domestic assault conviction in 2011, and a third-degree assault conviction in 2007, according to court records.