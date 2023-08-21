Minneapolis restaurants raise $35K for Maui

Monday night, the North Loop was alive with the spirit of Aloha, as Minnesotans gathered to support the people of Maui impacted by the fires.

A unique fundraiser, hosted by two local Hawaiian restaurants in the metro, "Ono Hawaiian Plates" and "Pau Hana," brought the community together in an evening of Hawaiian food and entertainment at the North Loop Galley. The turnout? Simply amazing.

With tickets sold out in about just eight hours, the two restaurant owners teamed up to hold a lūʻau fundraiser. Together, they raised an impressive $35,000.

This generous sum will be divided up between the Maui Food Bank, the Humane Society, and a Maui restaurant group. These funds will go a long way in providing relief to those affected by the fires.

The event was more than a night of great food and dance; it was a demonstration of solidarity and compassion, with many attendees inquiring about how they could help.