Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Minneapolis restaurants raise $35K for Maui

By
Published 
Hawaii
FOX 9

North Loop restaurants host Maui fundraiser

A unique fundraiser hosted by two local Hawaiian restaurants in the metro, "Ono Hawaiian Plates" and "Pau Hana," brought the community together in an evening of Hawaiian food and entertainment at the North Loop Galley Monday night, raising more than $35,000 for efforts in Maui.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday night, the North Loop was alive with the spirit of Aloha, as Minnesotans gathered to support the people of Maui impacted by the fires.

A unique fundraiser, hosted by two local Hawaiian restaurants in the metro, "Ono Hawaiian Plates" and "Pau Hana," brought the community together in an evening of Hawaiian food and entertainment at the North Loop Galley. The turnout? Simply amazing.

With tickets sold out in about just eight hours, the two restaurant owners teamed up to hold a lūʻau fundraiser. Together, they raised an impressive $35,000.

This generous sum will be divided up between the Maui Food Bank, the Humane Society, and a Maui restaurant group. These funds will go a long way in providing relief to those affected by the fires.

The event was more than a night of great food and dance; it was a demonstration of solidarity and compassion, with many attendees inquiring about how they could help.