Minneapolis leaders condemn council member’s profane attack on Mayor Frey

The Brief Aisha Chughtai, the city council vice president, verbally attacked Mayor Jacob Frey during a campaign event in Minneapolis on Saturday. The video was posted on her Instagram account. Three of her colleagues condemned her remarks, calling them "outrageous" and "an extraordinary breach of decorum."



Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai posted a video of herself on social media saying "F*** Jacob Frey," remarks her own colleagues characterized as "inflammatory" and "disrespectful."

Council member’s remarks about mayor draw backlash

What we know:

During a campaign event at the Green Room in Minneapolis on Saturday night, Chughtai said, "F*** Jacob Frey. F*** fascism. F*** Donald Trump." Her remarks drew immediate cheers from the crowd.

While expressing her support for State Sen. Omar Fateh, who is challenging Frey in November’s mayoral election, she said, "We’re going to transform this city." Chughtai is running for reelection to her council seat, which covers Whittier and South Uptown, among other neighborhoods.

Chughtai’s colleagues call remarks ‘extraordinary breach of decorum’

What they're saying:

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Council Members Linea Palmisano, Andrea Jenkins and Michael Rainville said:

"The council vice president's outrageous remarks are an extraordinary breach of decorum. In our time on the city council, we have never seen a council member – much less council leadership – use such inflammatory and disrespectful rhetoric toward a sitting mayor. This is the kind of behavior from the council majority and council leadership that has made it even harder to work through our disagreements for the good of the city.

"We understand that it is an election year and that the council vice president is supporting one of the mayor's opponents. That is no excuse for this behavior. She owes an immediate apology to the mayor, to the council colleagues she has been trusted to lead and to Minneapolis residents who deserve better from their leaders."

Mayor’s office says council majority doesn’t share the same values

The other side:

In an email on Tuesday, Ally Peters, a spokeswoman for Frey, said: "The mayor believes in collaboration and the importance of setting aside politics to find common ground. Unfortunately, it’s clear that the city council majority doesn’t share those same values. The mayor remains focused on working together to deliver for the people of Minneapolis."

Chughtai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.