Minneapolis kicks off construction season with $225 million worth of projects

The Brief Minneapolis is starting construction season with $225 million of funding for infrastructure projects. The 66 capital projects aim to create safer streets, more reliable utilities and more vibrant neighborhoods while reducing time and improving water quality. Projects include preserving Bridge 9, continuing Hennepin Avenue improvements, reconstructing 1st Avenue, replacing sewer lines in the Bossen Terrace sewer lines and replacing 823 lead water lines.



Spring construction season in Minneapolis is set to cover a wide range of infrastructure improvements that city officials say will make commutes safer and quicker while also updating water and sewer lines.

More information can be found on the city’s online construction dashboard.

Minneapolis construction season

By the numbers:

The City of Minneapolis highlighted multiple projects it will be taking on this spring, including:

Bridge 9 rehabilitation: Construction on the bridge that crosses the Mississippi River and connects the Dinkytown Greenway Bike trail will close the bridge for about eight months. Work began on April 7. The 1922 historic Northern Pacific Railroad was acquired by the city in 1986 and converted to pedestrian use in 1999. City officials say the improvements will allow the river crossing to last about another 50 years.

Phase 2 of Hennepin Avenue South reconstruction: Drivers and pedestrians may have noticed lane closures, cross-street lane restrictions and parking lane closures on Hennepin Avenue South between 26th Street and Douglas Avenue since construction began on March 31. Metro Transit buses have been detoured to Lyndale Avenue during the project, and access to businesses will be maintained. The goal is to upgrade the street, sidewalks, bikeway and intersections to improve mobility while modernizing utilities, traffic signals, street lighting and stormwater infrastructure.

1st Avenue South reconstruction: Segments of 1st Avenue South from Lake Street to Franklin Avenue will continue to be closed as work progresses on new sidewalks, an off-street bicycle facility, updated safety features and stormwater infrastructure.

Bossen Terrace neighborhood sewer improvements: City officials say they will work to replace more than a mile of sanitary and storm sewer lines in the Bossen Terrace neighborhood. The project aims to improve system flow, reduce environmental risks and prevent backups. Pedestrian ramps will also be upgraded to meet ADA standards.

Replacing lead water lines: The City of Minneapolis said it plans 823 lead service line replacements to be completed this year as part of Minnesota’s goal to replace all lead service lines in the state by 2033. Residents could be impacted by temporary traffic lane shifts, limits on off-street parking as well as disruption to water services while lines are replaced. State and federal funds paying for the lines to be replaced.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released the following statement:

"This year, we are laser-focused on the core infrastructure people in the city use every day. It is a daily luxury to not think about whether our water is clean enough to drink, whether the potholes will be filled on your commute or if the sidewalk is easy enough for your kid to navigate. The work done by our amazing Public Work employees will connect people in every corner of our city with safe drinking water, calmer streets and easier connections to the places we love."

Minneapolis Director of Public Works Tim Sexton added the following:

"From the safety of people walking and rolling to the safety of our drinking water, Public Works and our contractors take pride in their work to improve the lives of residents and visitors to our great city. As we kick off another summer of projects, I thank our community members and business owners for their patience and partnership as we make generational investments in our neighborhoods."