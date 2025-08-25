Minneapolis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, bicyclist seriously injured

article

The Brief A hit-and-run crash on Lake Street early Monday morning left two men with potentially life-threatening injuries. The driver of a blue SUV struck a bicyclist, then a pedestrian before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.



Minneapolis police say a hit-and-run early Monday morning left a bicyclist and pedestrian with potentially life-threatening injuries.

What happened:

The hit-and-run crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. on Lake Street between 4th Avenue South and 5th Avenue South. Police say the driver of a blue SUV struck a bicyclist in the bike lane then hit a pedestrian crossing the street. At the scene, a damaged bicycle and three tennis shoes were observed in the street.

The bicyclist and pedestrian, both men, were transported to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries. Further details about the men and their current condition were not immediately available.

The driver fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash, the location of the blue SUV, or the person driving is encouraged to contact MPD by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail. Anyonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

The crash remains under investigation.