Minneapolis hazmat team investigating 'white powdery substance' found in mail downtown

By FOX 9 Staff
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department dispatched a hazmat team to downtown Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon to investigate a mysterious substance that was found in the mail. 

The team was sent to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South on a report that an employee had found a white powdery substance when they opened a mailed-in application, according to the fire department.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad is also on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 