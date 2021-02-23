Minneapolis hazmat team investigating 'white powdery substance' found in mail downtown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department dispatched a hazmat team to downtown Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon to investigate a mysterious substance that was found in the mail.
The team was sent to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South on a report that an employee had found a white powdery substance when they opened a mailed-in application, according to the fire department.
The Minneapolis Bomb Squad is also on the scene.
