Man found dead after Minneapolis apartment fire

Published  March 3, 2025 8:27pm CST
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was found dead after an apartment fire in Minneapolis on Monday evening. 

Fatal fire on Golden Valley Road 

What we know:

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, fire crews responded just after 5 p.m. to a fire at a three-story apartment building at Golden Valley Road and North Thomas Avenue. 

Firefighters found a fire alarm going off and smoke in the hallway. Fire crews then found heavy black smoke and a smoldering fire in a garden level apartment unit. 

Once the fire was extinguished, crews found a man dead inside the apartment unit. 

This is the second Minneapolis fire fatality in 2025. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not known and is currently under investigation. 

Authorities did not identify the man who was found dead. 

The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Fire Department. 

