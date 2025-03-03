Man found dead after Minneapolis apartment fire

The Brief A man was found dead after an apartment fire in Minneapolis on Monday evening. The fire started in a garden-level apartment unit, where the man was found dead. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



A man was found dead after an apartment fire in Minneapolis on Monday evening.

Fatal fire on Golden Valley Road

What we know:

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, fire crews responded just after 5 p.m. to a fire at a three-story apartment building at Golden Valley Road and North Thomas Avenue.

Firefighters found a fire alarm going off and smoke in the hallway. Fire crews then found heavy black smoke and a smoldering fire in a garden level apartment unit.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews found a man dead inside the apartment unit.

This is the second Minneapolis fire fatality in 2025.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not known and is currently under investigation.

Authorities did not identify the man who was found dead.