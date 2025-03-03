Man found dead after Minneapolis apartment fire
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was found dead after an apartment fire in Minneapolis on Monday evening.
Fatal fire on Golden Valley Road
What we know:
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, fire crews responded just after 5 p.m. to a fire at a three-story apartment building at Golden Valley Road and North Thomas Avenue.
Firefighters found a fire alarm going off and smoke in the hallway. Fire crews then found heavy black smoke and a smoldering fire in a garden level apartment unit.
Once the fire was extinguished, crews found a man dead inside the apartment unit.
This is the second Minneapolis fire fatality in 2025.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is not known and is currently under investigation.
Authorities did not identify the man who was found dead.
The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Fire Department.