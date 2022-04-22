Minneapolis’ first farmers market opens tomorrow

A true sign of spring in the city, the first farmers market in Minneapolis opens tomorrow to kick off the 2022 season.

The Farmers Market Annex opens April 23 with the other 18 farmers markets and mini-markets following over the next several weeks. A full 2022 farmers markets schedule can be viewed HERE.

When the Midtown Farmers Market opens for the season, it returns in its original location at 2225 East Lake Street. The market was the first in the state to allow shoppers to buy food with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and its return is important to the community, according to an announcement.

Applicable at each market, the Market Bucks incentive matches up to $10 worth of coupons per day to customers who use SNAP benefits to buy eligible food at participating farmers markets.

Participating markets are noted in the farmers markets map and downloadable list on the City website.

Farmers market customers in Minneapolis spent more than $182,000 in SNAP and Market Bucks last year using regular and pandemic SNAP dollars.