Minneapolis fire displaces 13 people, 1 cat

The Brief A fire in a south Minneapolis home displaced eight adults and five children on Friday night. A cat was initially unaccounted for, but was later found and given oxygen. No injuries were reported, and residents told firefighters an exploding electrical cord started the fire.



A fire at a Minneapolis triplex left eight adults, five children and a cat without a place to stay after residents told firefighters an electrical cord exploded.

Fire at south Minneapolis home

What they're saying:

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) said crews responded to a reported fire at a home in the 3700 block of 1st Ave. South around 11:23 p.m.

A news release from MFD said residents reported an electrical cord exploded.

Firefighters say they then saw smoke through the basement windows and determined all residents were out of the building.

A cat was initially unaccounted for, but was found and given oxygen.

The fire was contained to the lower level and subsequently extinguished, according to MFD.

Officials say the damage left the home uninhabitable, so the Red Cross was called to assist the eight adults and five children who lived there.

No injuries were reported, and the official cause of the fire is still being investigated.