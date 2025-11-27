Minneapolis fire leaves 1 person seriously injured, dog dead

The Brief A fire in Minneapolis on Thanksgiving left one person seriously injured and a dog dead. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the injured person from the second story of a burning home. The fire happened near Lyndale Avenue and West 36th Street around 4:45 p.m.



One person is recovering from serious injuries after the Minneapolis Fire Department rescued them from a burning home.

Minneapolis Thanksgiving fire

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department said its crews battled a fire at a two-story home in the 3600 block of Garfield Avenue South around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

Crews then used a ladder to rescue the person from the second story of the burning home.

That person, identified only as an adult, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A dog died after crews rescued it from the home, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any details on what may have caused the fire.

Details on the rescued adult were not specified.