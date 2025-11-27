Minneapolis fire leaves 1 person seriously injured, dog dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person is recovering from serious injuries after the Minneapolis Fire Department rescued them from a burning home.
Minneapolis Thanksgiving fire
What we know:
The Minneapolis Fire Department said its crews battled a fire at a two-story home in the 3600 block of Garfield Avenue South around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
Crews then used a ladder to rescue the person from the second story of the burning home.
That person, identified only as an adult, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
A dog died after crews rescued it from the home, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not shared any details on what may have caused the fire.
Details on the rescued adult were not specified.
