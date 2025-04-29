Man shot and killed in south Minneapolis, no arrests made

The Brief A man was shot and killed near 29th Street East and Clinton Avenue South late Sunday night. Police said EMS initially responded to a report of a man on the ground, but discovered he had been shot and contacted police. So far, no arrests have been made.



Authorities say a man was shot and killed in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis late Sunday night.

Fatal shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

In a press release Monday, Minneapolis police said EMS responded to a report of a man found on the ground near the area of 29th Street East and Clinton Avenue South. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the man had been shot and notified police.

The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim, along with the cause and manner of his death, at a later date.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared further details about the incident, but said they are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

"In cases like this, we need someone to speak on behalf of the deceased. Even the smallest detail could be crucial as our investigators work to determine what happened to this man," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

So far, no arrests have been made.